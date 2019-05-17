On a sweltering May day on their home track, the Lane Titans brought home their seventh consecutive NWAC South regional championship.

Laisha Alvarez pushes past the competition during the women’s 400 meter event. Alazarez finished fifth with a time of 10:06.97 (Jason Petorak // The Torch)

The Titans took first place in 23 events, literally running away with both the women’s and men’s titles. But first, the Titans had to overcome the hottest temperatures of the year. High temperatures reached 85 degrees on May 11; by the end of the meet, thermometers along the sun-baked surface of the track topped 140 degrees.

Spectators crowded in whatever shade they could find while athletes from the seven colleges at the meet gathered and gulped down water under mascot-branded canopies. Clackamas’ Anthony Garcia vomited twice before besting Lane’s Aidan Acord by .03 meters–just over an inch–in the high jump.

Delaney Fields clears the bar during the women’s pole vailt at the NWAC Southern Region Championships on May 11. The Titans took first and third in the pole vault and finished first in overall points. (Jason Petorak // The Torch)

Despite the hot conditions, the Titans dominated the meet. Emily Thomason’s final mark of 3.82 meters in the pole vault set a school record. Shayla Noil took the 100-meter dash by .13 seconds–an eternity in an event measured by hundredths of seconds–and Trent Reavis won the men’s discus trophy by a whopping four meters.

Lane athletes also took the top three spots in the women’s hammer throw and the men’s pole vault. Even when they didn’t win, the Titans still came out ahead: Lane sprinters finished second through sixth in the men’s 200-meter dash, good for a combined 27 points.

Sophomore sprinter Shayla Noil takes the lead during the 4×100 relay. The Titan women finished second in the event and first overall. (Trent Toyama // The Torch)

After bagging another regional championship, the Titans look to continue their track and field dynasty at the NWAC Championship in Mt. Hood from May 21-22. The Titan men have won six consecutive NWAC titles; the women have finished second four years in a row after winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Here’s how the Titans fared on May 11:



Women 100 meter



1 – Shayla Noil (12.28)

4 – Destiny Curley (12.78)

5 – Zarah Wemple (12.94)

Men 100 meter

2 – Nick Rogozinski (10.83)

5 – Briley Pull (11.10)

6 – Andres Lopez (11.19)

Women 100 Hurdles

1 – Tylor Harper 15.60

2 – Isabella Garcia 15.64

4 – Jaiden Lemberger 16.79

7 – Trew Farnworth 17.42



Men 110 Hurdles

2 – Israel Miles 15.00

3 – Raymond Blasquez 15.43



Women 200 Dash

1 – Eryn Ricker 26.18

2 – Destiny Curley 26.34

5 – Zarah Wemple 27.53



Men 200 Dash

2 – Jacob Williams 22.24

3 – Nick Rogozinski 22.38

4 – Nathan Poff 22.61

5 – Josh Peterson 22.62

6 – Andres Lopez 22.94

8 – Briley Pull 23.18



Women 400 Dash

5 – Laisha Alvarez 1:06.97

6 – Annie Taylor 1:07.46



Men 400 Dash

2 – Dimitri Williams 51.34

5 – Jordan Poppe 52.85



Women 400 Hurdles

1 – Isabella Garcia 1:04.33

4 – Tylor Harper 1:17.28



Men 400 Hurdles

1 – Israel Miles 56.01



Women 800

2 – Claire Ebert 2:27.23

5 – Annie Taylor 2:30.90

7 – Daelyn Wilde 2:41.92

8 – Laisha Alvarez 2:41.93



Men 800

1 – Ryle Hollick 1:59.67

2 – Nolan Bylenga 2:01.26

7 – Cody Gilbert 2:03.52

13 – Tayton Lapointe 2:09.43



Women 1500

2 – Alexis Crowl 5:01.45

5 – Melody McGrath 5:10.66

6 – Jordyn Holland 5:15.87

7 – Daelyn Wilde 5:16.84



Men 1500

1 – Anthony Stone 4:00.30

2 – Andy Muha 4:05.57

4 – Grayson Mazziotti 4:10.80

9 – Casey Pugh 4:16.31

13 – Jesse Todd 4:30.73



Women Discus Throw

1 – Paris Newdall 38.30m

2 – Kate Borsz 37.55m

3 – Isabella Hill 37.07m



Men Discus Throw

1 – Trent Reavis 44.76m

3 – Zane Wardell 39.59m

6 – Sawyer Christopher 36.55m



Women Hammer Throw

1 – Kate Borsz 45.91m

2 – Paris Newdall 40.40m

3 – Isabella Hill 39.73m



Men Hammer Throw

4 – Trent Reavis 40.02m

5 – Zane Wardell 39.12m

Men High Jump

2 – Aidan Acord 2.02m



Women High Jump

3 – Trew Farnworth 1.54m

4 – Jaiden Lemberger 1.49m



Jaiden Lemberger lands the long jump at the NWAC South Championships. Lemberger, who also runs in hurdle and sprint events, placed fourth in both the high jump and long jump. (Lane French // The Torch)

Men Javelin Throw

1 – Sawyer Christopher 62.71m

6 – Trent Reavis 49.60m



Women Javelin Throw

3 – Riley Ovall 37.33m



Sophomore Riley Ovall hurls a javeling during the NWAC South Championships. Ovall was the only Titan competing in the event, finishing third with a 37.33 meter throw. (Jason Petorak // The Torch)

Women Long Jump

6 – Jaiden Lemberger 4.61m



Men Long Jump

2 – Jonah Tactay 6.99m

8 – Nathan Poff 6.52m



Women Pole Vault

1 – Emily Thomason 3.82m (school record)

3 – Eryn Ricker J3.50m

4 – Delaney Fields 3.40m



Men Pole Vault

1 – Justin Petz 4.78m

2 – David Sanchez-Perez 4.68m

3 – Nathan Wirth 4.38m

6 – Adrian Garcia 4.08m



Women Shot Put

1 – Paris Newdall 12.48m

5 – Kate Borsz 10.94m

7 – Isabella Hill 10.00m



Men Shot Put

1 – Trent Reavis 13.93m

2 – Zane Wardell 12.87m



Women Triple Jump

2 – Trew Farnworth 10.32m

Men Triple Jump

2 – Jonah Tactay 14.28m



1 – Women 4×100 Meter Relay (48.97)

1 – Men 4×100 Meter Relay (42.66)

2 – Women 4×400 Meter Relay (4:16.44)

1 – Men 4×400 Meter Relay (3:23.36)