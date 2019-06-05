Another door opens

As a reporter, a full-time worker and full-time student I had to push myself this year to handle more responsibilities than I have ever had before. I spent my first 24 years of life essentially coasting. I was never one to blaze my own path or pioneer innovative ideas. I always took the backseat in my own life.

Finding the initiative has been the greatest challenge for me; staying motivated and headstrong are my personal goals for this upcoming year. I know I can do better and I will do better, or at least that’s what I tell myself.

Joining this team of journalists and artists was the beginning of my career. Not only do I enjoy what I do now, but I think I can be damn good at it. For the first time in life I can see a future for myself.

When I joined The Torch in September 2018, I wasn’t sure if it would be the right fit for me. I’ve been calling myself a journalism student, but in reality, Lane Community College doesn’t offer a degree in journalism, only transfer options. After a few weeks as a reporter at The Torch, I was doing more than assimilating information. I could feel myself changing for the better.

At the start of my time working for the newspaper I had my goals set on being a sports reporter. I grew up in a family that always came together for the big sporting events and I played a number of sports for city youth teams that cultivated a love for competition. I came to realize I love to compete. As long as I try and put myself through the process I can feel accomplished.

Maybe it is basic of me to put this much value in sports, but they inspire me to try harder. One quote from Vince Lombardi, one of the all-time football greats has always stuck with me.

“Gentleman, we are going to relentlessly chase perfection, knowing full well we will not catch it because nothing is perfect. But we are going to relentlessly chase it, because in the process we will catch excellence. I am not remotely interested in just being good.” I know I won’t be perfect at this position. I’m hardly a perfect reporter, but I can promise I will give my best effort as editor.

I’m a novice, a rough-around-the-edges journalist and have an overwhelming amount to learn. I’m not scared. There will be highs and lows with this job, but I am surrounded by great people that offer better guidance than I can ask for.

When I applied to this position, my advisors made me break down my journalistic philosophy. At first, I was stumped. I mean, this is just a community college, right? Why would the editor of a dying print media paper for a local community college really need to answer a serious question like that?

Well, this is a serious position and–after reviewing all the stories we covered this past year–Marek did a great job at keeping administration and student government in check. That’s the power of a position like this. I see this as an opportunity to learn the system and highlight flaws for a better-informed student body.

I want to find the objective truth. I know there are arguments to be made that the objective truth doesn’t exist, but I will chase it relentlessly. In that process, I hope to attain the most accurate information possible.

At the end of the day, I want to inform you, the reader.

There are always different issues to cover and I’ll do my best to cover them all. I want to listen, learn and grow in this job. My goal will always be to educate readers on the processes and programs they have paid into as students.

I plan to keep the administration in check. Money is tight in all of our pockets. as well as the school’s budget, I’ll make sure the people in charge of handling and transferring funds are doing so with integrity.

