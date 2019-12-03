A fight to the end

Men’s soccer falls out of the playoffs

The men’s soccer team ended the postseason in second place of the Southern Regional standings. After missing the playoffs for several years in a row, head coach Connor Cappelletti led his team to a winning record.

With a record of 5-2-3, Lane was set to take on the Everett Community College Trojans with their record of 9-5-1.

The teams played during a cold 46-degree day at the Titans’ home field on Nov. 6.

Lane forward Jake Lambert scored the first goal with an assist from midfielder Jose Gonzales.

Lane’s defense held for 15 minutes until Everett’s midfielder Manuel Segura assisted forward Gerardo Lopez for the tying goal.

At 1-1 Lane had trouble getting possession of the ball and was forced to defend for the rest of the half. Before the first half concluded, Everett’s defender Jacob Woodward scored their second point with another assist from Segura.

The Titans were down at half time 1-2.

Lane came out aggressive in the second half. They had a series of shots but failed to get past Everett’s keeper Cameron Beardsley. Lane had two shots on goal in the second half but Beardsley saved both.

The game was coming to a close, but Lane didn’t get any traction on offense. With a third assist from Segura, Everett’s Owen Padilla ended the game with a goal putting them ahead 1-3 with six and a half minutes remaining.

Lane was unable to come back.

Everett went on to play Columbia Basin in the second round of playoffs and lost in a shootout after tying 1-1.

The playoffs are down to the final four teams.

This is the first season with Cappelletti at Lane’s helm. This was their first season in the playoffs which could be a good sign for the new head coach.