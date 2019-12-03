A long ride home

The 2019 women’s soccer season comes to an end

The Titans’ season came to an abrupt end after their loss to Whatcom.

The women’s soccer team has only lost one game out of the last 10 in the postseason. The Titans’ 5-2-5 regular season record put them in third place in the Southern Region heading into the playoffs.

The team faced off against the Whatcom Community College Orcas on Nov. 6 in Bellingham.

Whatcom came into the playoffs with an 8-3-5 record, second place in the Northern Region Standings.

The playoff game was 371 miles away for the Titans, so, to acclimate themselves, the team traveled a day before the game. Whatcom had a home-field advantage.

For most of the game, Lane’s offense couldn’t seem to get the ball rolling. The first half was tight with Lane’s goalie Madisen Lease making two saves, but she couldn’t stop the onslaught from the Orcas.

By halftime, Lane trailed 1-0.

Whatcom had 27 total shots to Lane’s four. The Orcas’ midfielder, Katelyn Neher, who scored for the Orcas, is second in the Northwest Athletic Conference for total shots this season.

During the second half, Lane’s offense failed to score a goal while the defense was being barraged by the rival’s strikers on the other end of the field.

Lane put up four shots with two on goal, both were saved by Whatcom’s keeper Abby McNany. Out of the 27 shots by the Orcas, only nine were on goal and Lease saved five.

Lane fell short, 0-4, in the first round of playoffs.

“At the end of the day, I gotta be happy with making the playoffs,” head coach Bryn Dennehy said.

This is Dennehy’s first season with Lane and he managed to take a team with only two returning players from last year to the playoffs. He was impressed by their defensive performance over the year but is hoping with experience the team will improve overall next year.