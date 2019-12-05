From Bus Seats to Cheap Eats

Affordable dining along LTD bus line

There are several affordable options in Eugene for dinner this November within five minutes of public transportation.

Albee’s NY Gyros has two locations and both are within walking distance of bus stops. By the 41 Barger/Commerce bus route, the ride from the Eugene Station to Albee’s on West 11th is less than five minutes. The bus stop is west of Lincoln across from the Eugene Municipal Court. The walk from there to the restaurant is approximately a minute.

They serve a variety of Greek food. Their gyros and “Gyllies” are made with a mixture of beef and lamb. They also offer hot dogs, salads, sides, and desserts. Albee’s is known for offering free samples to indecisive customers and their reward cards which can be used to redeem free food. Most items on the menu are less than $10.

Govinda’s Vegetarian Buffet, located on River Road, is an option for those with sensitive diets. The majority of their menu is vegan and gluten-free. It is reachable by the 51 Santa Clara bus. The stop is north of Hilliard Lane. The walk to the buffet is under five minutes.

There, one serving of bread and soup is $3.95, and a pound of any of the buffet items is $5.99. Mostly inspired by Indian cuisine, they offer three different chutneys and have a wide variety of bread. The only bread that isn’t gluten-free is the whole wheat bread. Everything on the menu is vegan, except for the dinner casseroles which contain dairy products.

Sushi Island is an affordable option for Japanese cuisine with the majority of items under $10. They offer a happy hour from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m every day. During happy hour, items on the conveyor belt are $1.75 to $2.00 a plate. These items include sushi, desserts, and side dishes. A menu is available for those who don’t want sushi.

The quickest route to Sushi Island is the EmX Eugene bus to Seneca Station Inbound. The restaurant is visible from the stop, and the walk there is less than a minute.

Buses do not run on Thanksgiving Day. For more information about bus routes and holiday closures visit LTD’s website.