First Lane president passes

Dr. Dale Parnell, Lane Community College’s first president from 1965 – 1968, died on April 20. He was 88.

Staff and faculty learned of Parnell’s passing in an email from current Lane president Mary Spilde on Monday, May 22.

“Dale was a visionary and through his work left an amazing legacy to community colleges. His legacy lives on at Lane in countless ways,” Spilde said in her email.

After his tenure as Lane’s president, Parnell became the Superintendent of Education for the State of Oregon in 1968, as appointed by the governor at the time, according to Lane’s website. He served as superintendent until 1974.

In 1981 Parnell began his work at the American Association of Community Colleges where he was the president for 10 years.

Though he wrote several books, Dr. Parnell’s most well-known book was “The Neglected Majority,” which introduced the “2+2” concept — two years of high school and two years leading to postsecondary education.

According to KLCC, Parnell is survived by three sons, two daughters, 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

