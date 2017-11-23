Titans clash in overtime thriller

The annual alumni game kicked off the men’s basketball season with a bang. The 2017-2018 men’s team challenged players from previous Lane teams. In a game that has zero impact on the standings, the Titans appeared ready to play. A sizable crowd of about thirty showed up to form their first opinions on the new team this year.

As the game began, the current Titans jumped out to a quick lead. A full-court press on defense helped the Titans get turnovers and easy fast-break points. The new Titans ran a full court zone defense against the alumni. Soon enough, the alumni players shook off the rust and caught up, tying the score and eventually taking the lead late in the first half. The alumni took a five-point lead going into halftime.

The teams battled in the second half. The Titans outscored the alumni in the second half to force overtime and give the crowd more free basketball. Unfortunately for the Titans, a late run in the overtime period sent the alumni home with a victory over their former team.

The Titans open their regular season on the road against Multnomah JV in Portland on Nov. 18.