Titans drop Riverhawks

In the final game for Lane’s sophomores, the Titans hosted the first-place Umpqua Riverhawks. The Riverhawks had not lost a game before Wednesday, winning 27 in a row. But the longest winning streak in the NWAC came to an end when Lane defeated Umpqua by a score of 86-79.

“It feels wonderful; we played hard tonight and I think it showed,” Lane head coach Greg Sheley said after his team handed Umpqua their first loss of the year.

The Titans controlled the tip but it was Umpqua who opened the scoring. Lane point guard Amber Lease was the first Titan to score when she made her first and only 3-pointer of the evening. In the first quarter, both teams struggled shooting from behind the arc. Umpqua failed to make any of their three attempts, and Lane converted just one of their six shots.

Taeli Carrillo was the first sub off the bench for Lane. Carrillo finished with 13 points, five steals and four rebounds. At the end of the first quarter, it was Umpqua who held a slim 17-15 lead.

In a decisive second quarter, the Titans outscored the Riverhawks 25-13 and went into halftime with a 40-30 lead. Carrillo scored 11 of her 13 points in the second quarter.

Early in the second half, Lease passed up court to Megan Stills who hit a cutting Sarah Hall for her second basket. Hall scored the Titans’ first six points of the third quarter before Rachel Fielder scored a layup and gave Lane a 13-point advantage.

Despite Umpqua grabbing 21 more rebounds than Lane, the Titans found other ways to even the playing field. Lane had only 14 turnovers while the Riverhawks had more than double with 32. The Titans scored 36 points off of those Umpqua turnovers.

After a 3-pointer from Umpqua’s Taylor Stricklin, the Titans were up by just seven heading into the final quarter.

The Riverhawks cut a 14-point Titan lead to just two with eight minutes remaining, but the Titans managed to stay ahead of the Riverhawks. A steal and fast-break finish by Lease seemed to push the Titan lead out of comeback range for Umpqua. Lease put the finishing touches on an 86-79 victory when she made her last two free throws on Titan Court.

Lease scored 13 points, dishing out five assists to go along with three steals. Hall scored 21 points and pulled down four rebounds while Sierra Carrier added 17 points and four rebounds.

The Titans extended their winning streak to eight after they defeated the Mt. Hood St. Bernards in Gresham on Mar. 3. This was their final regular season game before they face off against Skagit Valley in the first round of the NWAC Playoffs on Thurs. Mar. 8 in Everett, Washington.

“They did a great job at bouncing back after a rough start to the year,” Sheley said on the play of his sophomores this year. “But man, they are playing really well right now.”