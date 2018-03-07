Titans end season on skid

Patrick Goddard, Kylor Kelley and Tayler Marteliz played their final home game for Lane as they welcomed Umpqua Community College on Feb. 28. Umpqua came to Eugene on a three-game losing streak while Lane had lost four in a row. Umpqua is currently in a tie with Chemeketa and still fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Southern Region. They came one game closer to that reality when they took down the Titans 78-71 Wednesday night.

Despite Kelley winning the tip-off, the Riverhawks were the first on the scoreboard. But the Titans didn’t let that deter them, as they responded with a 10-0 run featuring four different Lane scorers. Kelley scored his first bucket on an alley-oop pass from fellow sophomore Marteliz who finished with four assists.

A few possessions later, Kelley found himself in the post with a defensive mismatch and scored a smooth right-handed hook shot. Kelley finished the half with eight points and three blocks.

With just seven minutes left in the first half, Umpqua’s David Vasquez tied the score at 20. That basket was part of a 16-2 Riverhawk scoring run that prompted Lane head coach Bruce Chavka to call timeout and curb the Umpqua momentum.

Lane forward Mike Swadberg checked in and scored his first shot to bring the Titans within one point. Swadberg scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds in 14 minutes of action. Shooting just 1-for-12 from behind the arc, the Riverhawks went into halftime with a measly 38-32 lead and the Titans hot on their trail.

A quick second half-start for Umpqua gave them a 10-point lead after just one minute of play. Just as they had connected in the first half, Marteliz found Kelley again for an alley-oop dunk, which energized the Lane crowd. Next trip down the court, Keiron Goodwin sunk his first 3-pointer to cut the Riverhawks lead to single digits with 14 minutes remaining in the Titans’ final home game.

As Umpqua slowly increased their lead, the Titans decided to implement a full-court zone defense to try to throw off the Riverhawk offense. It was successful as Lane pulled within seven, but with just a minute and a half remaining, that lead was too great. The Titan comeback, as well as their season, fell short. Umpqua won 78-71 behind five different Riverhawks scoring more than 12 points.

Goddard scored 13 points, snagged six rebounds and recorded four assists while Kelley added 14 points, five rebounds and five blocks in their final home game as Titans. Marteliz scored just two points, but dished out four assists and had four steals on the defensive end.

Chavka highly praised his sophomore guard Goddard, saying he had come a long way in his three years at Lane.

“Pat has done a great job of proving himself, and he can shoot lights out. He’s a success story. I’m super proud of him,” Chavka said after the game.

Because they did not qualify for the upcoming NWAC tournament in Everett, WA., the Titans played their final game of the season on Sat. Mar. 3 when they lost to Mt. Hood 85-94 in Clackamas.