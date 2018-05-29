Meet the executives



Between May 15 and 17, students at Lane Community College cast their ballots for a new Associated Students of Lane Community College Student Government. After three days of voting, the executive team of Keely Blyleven and Dan Good were elected President and Vice President, respectively, defeating the duo of current ASLCCSG Treasurer Amadeo Rehbein and Vice President Becca Hill by a 33-point margin.

Blyleven, who studies sustainability at Lane, has served as Sustainability Coordinator in the current ASLCCSG administration for the past year. She has organized several events focused on offsetting some of the stress students face during midterms and finals weeks by providing free self-care and meal kits. To Blyleven, these events played a crucial role in her and Good’s election.

“We’ve been working super hard this year, and that work has been noticed by students,” Blyleven said. “They were making a decision about what they want to see happen.”

Good, a former ASLCCSG Senator who currently serves as Campus Community Director, said he brings a non-traditional student perspective to the executive team. A philosophy and communications major, Good returned to college two years ago after a 16-year hiatus. Like Blyleven, Good aims to improve access to mental health resources for students.

“One in two college students experience mental instability,” Good claimed. “We all have to have the ability to succeed, first and foremost, so we’ll be fighting for mental health resources.”

This year’s election was unique because it featured two executive teams running against each other. According to Good, recent executive campaigns had faced no opposition in student elections. The lead-up to the election saw a spirited campaign between the candidates, who plastered campus with posters, tabled inside and outside the Center Building and encouraged as many students as possible to make their voices heard.

“It was a bit of a challenge running against members of student government,” Blyleven said. “But we understood the game: we listened to student voices and worked on getting engagement.”

Between the competitive nature of the campaign and the focus on outreach by the candidates, student participation in the election jumped. One hundred eighty-four votes were cast for executive teams, senate seats, and positions on the student activity fee committee: two percent of the eligible student population.

“I’ve been here almost two years now, and this is the first time I’ve actually heard about student elections,” McKenzie Mooney, a Lane transfer student who did not vote in the election, said. “At my last school, there was a huge publicity push for weeks before the election, and I’m surprised they don’t do more about it here.”

Good expressed optimism about further increasing student engagement in future elections through their work over the coming school year.

“The work that we do as an administration will speak for itself,” Good said. “I want to do the greatest good for the most amount of people.”

According to the ASLCCSG Constitution, the student government’s purpose is to “to establish and foster recognition of the rights and responsibilities of students to fellow students, the college, the community, this country, and humanity” and “to ensure that the student body is officially represented in all college-related activities and organizations.”

The Blyleven/Good administration will take office on June 1 and serve throughout the 2018-19 school year.