Titans deliver 1-2 punch

Lane Community College’s men’s track and field program took home their sixth consecutive Northwest Athletic Conference championship, and the women came in second place at the championship meet in Gresham, OR between May 21-22. The Titan men team scored 185.50 points to outperform Spokane Community College, while the women finished with 165.50 points, 70 points behind SCC.

Sophomore Titan sprinter Jacoby McNamara and freshman Jacob Williams competed in the men’s 200m finals. Williams finished fourth, with a time of 22.16 seconds, while McNamara recorded a blistering time of 21.47 seconds, earning the title of 200m champion. McNamara and Williams also won gold and silver metals in the 400m finals, respectively.



The men’s team won four medals in the middle to long distance events – including gold in the 1500m and 5000m runs – to go along with their five medals in the sprints. First place in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays also went to the Titans with respective times of 41.83 seconds and 3:19.96.

The Titans swept the men’s pole vault, with sophomore Corey Sledge taking home the gold with after clearing 5.00m.

Shayla Noil led the Lane women by nearly taking down two meet records. Noil won gold in the 100m finals, with a time of 12.08 seconds – only 0.12 seconds off of the meet record – and gold in the 200m finals, with a time of 24.69 seconds – 0.08 off of the meet record set 20 years ago by Community Colleges of Spokane sprinter Morgan Cribbs. Sophomore Titan Carly Kleefeld joined Noil at the podium, winning silver in the 200m with a time of 25.27 seconds.

Kleefeld would also go on to win gold in the 400m Finals with a time of 57.29 seconds, as sophomore Lane sprinter Gabriella Mace finished third at 59.07 seconds.

Freshman long-distance runner Olivia Baerny earned a silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a time of 11:52.68. This is a long race with 28 barriers and seven water jumps throughout.

Titans earned silver in the women’s 4x100m relay as SCC edged them by 0.04 seconds to win first. Titans would exact revenge in the Women’s 4x400m relay. This time, Titans would ease past SCC by 2.21 seconds to win first place.

Sophomore jumper Toni Hall finished second in the high jump with a leap of 1.66m; fellow sophomore Sarah Curran finished fourth.

Sophomore Morgan Fossen won gold in the pole vault with a vault of 3.50m.

Heptathlete Olivia Lane finished in sixth place. The heptathlon combines seven events: 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin throw and 800m.

With the 2018 season in the books, the Titan men look to continue their championship streak, while the women seek to hurdle over Spokane’s 15-year reign of dominance at the championships.