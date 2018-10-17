Titans take two

// Media Credit Template Tag

The Titans women’s soccer team locked down another win Oct. 10 against the Southwestern Oregon Lakers. With a dominant performance on offense and defense, the Titans shut out the Lakers 5-0.

Titans had an aggressive start with two goals from Danielle VanOrd and one from Yuuyu Suzuki in the first half. With relentless pressure on offense in the second half, Aja Bumpus ended the game with a score and an assist to Bailey Johnson.

Selina Scott / The Torch

The team is secured into a playoff position and will most likely be hosting the first round on Oct. 31. With an impressive regional record of 8-1-1, Lane is second in the region and three games ahead of Portland.

Having lost to Clark earlier this year 3-0 and tied 1-1 in their second meeting, Lane is one game and a half behind Clark for first place in the region. With two games left to play before playoffs, Lane hopes to beat Chemeketa and Portland.

Marek Belka / The Torch

Lane already beat Chemeketa 8-0 and Portland 2-0 earlier this year.

If Lane wins their next two games and Clark losses both of theirs Lane will have a first round bye in the playoffs. However, Lane is most likely looking at home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

“They’ve really hit their stride,” Mertz said.

The head coach had kind words to say about all off her players but one player that may not stand out on the stat sheets is definitely standing out in her coach’s eyes.

“She’s had something to do with everything we do,” Mertz said about defender Aja Bumpus. “She plays the ball before the assist.”

The Titans took their skills to Clackamas on Friday Oct.12 with a 5-1 victory. Lane shows no sign in slowing down their offense with 13 shots on goal to Clackamas’ 6.

Head Coach Erica Mertz has lead the team to the Northwest Athletic Conference quarter finals for the past four years. After falling one game short of making it into the Final Four last year the team has goals for another deep playoff run. Mertz plans on taking it “one game at a time.”